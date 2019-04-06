UK's May concedes Brexit deal won't pass 'in near future'

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has acknowledged that the government's strategies to get her Brexit deal approved in Parliament failed, saying there's little prospect lawmakers will back it in "the near future."

May urged opposition lawmakers Saturday to help find a compromise agreement instead.

She said voters "expect their politicians to work together when the national interest demands it."

After the House of Commons rejected May's European Union divorce deal three times, she invited the opposition Labour Party this week to discuss alternatives it would support. The talks ended with Labour accusing May's Conservative government of not offering real change.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29. Brexit now is set for Friday. May has asked the remaining EU countries for another delay until June 30.