UK's May pleads for Conservative unity on Brexit votes

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street to greet Prime Minister Ema Solberg of Norway in London, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. May and Solberg held talks inside 10 Downing Street.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is urging feuding Conservative lawmakers to unite and prevent the government from being defeated in key votes on its main Brexit bill.

The European Union Withdrawal Bill, intended to enact Britain's exit from the bloc, has had a rocky ride through Parliament. The House of Lords has inserted 15 amendments to soften the terms of Britain's departure.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the British government will try and reverse those changes in the House of Commons. But it's facing a potential rebellion from some Conservative lawmakers who want to retain close ties with the bloc after Britain leaves in March 2019.

May is addressing Conservative legislators Monday to try and quell the rebellion. Her spokesman, James Slack, says all lawmakers should support the government on this "vital" legislation.