UK's defense chief holds back tears amid Afghanistan chaos PAN PYLAS, Associated Press Aug. 16, 2021 Updated: Aug. 16, 2021 12:26 p.m.
1 of9 In the photo provided by the Ministry of Defence, the first flight carrying evacuated personnel of British Embassy staff and British Nationals, arriving at RAF Brize Norton, England, early Monday Aug. 16, 2021. Taliban forces have toppled the Western-backed Afghanistan government, as international nations scramble to evacuate diplomats, employees and their families from Kabul. (Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence via AP) Sharron Flyod/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 In the photo provided by the Ministry of Defence, the first flight carrying evacuated personnel of British Embassy staff and British Nationals, arriving at RAF Brize Norton, England, early Monday Aug. 16, 2021. Taliban forces have toppled the Western-backed Afghanistan government, as international nations scramble to evacuate diplomats, employees and their families from Kabul. (Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence via AP) Sharron Flyod/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 In the photo provided by the Ministry of Defence, passengers from the first flight carrying evacuated personnel of British Embassy staff and British Nationals, after arriving at RAF Brize Norton, England, early Monday Aug. 16, 2021. Taliban forces have toppled the Western-backed Afghanistan government, as international nations scramble to evacuate diplomats, employees and their families from Kabul. (Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence via AP) Sharron Flyod/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Planes stand after the arrival of the first flight of people evacuated from Kabul, at RAF Brize Norton, England, Monday Aug. 16, 2021. International nations have scrambled to evacuate their diplomats, local allies and their families from Kabul, following the fall of the Western-backed Afghanistan government to the Taliban. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Planes stand after the arrival of the first flight of people evacuated from Kabul, at RAF Brize Norton, England, Monday Aug. 16, 2021. International nations have scrambled to evacuate their diplomats, local allies and their families from Kabul, following the fall of the Western-backed Afghanistan government to the Taliban. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Planes stand after the arrival of the first flight of people evacuated from Kabul, at RAF Brize Norton, England, Monday Aug. 16, 2021. International nations have scrambled to evacuate their diplomats, local allies and their families from Kabul, following the fall of the Western-backed Afghanistan government to the Taliban. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LONDON (AP) — British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace held back tears Monday as he conceded that Britain was unlikely to be able to evacuate all its Afghan allies from Kabul.
Wallace, who is a former captain in the Scots Guard, has in recent days voiced regret at the sudden seizure of Afghanistan by Taliban militants. He has openly worried about the potential return of al- Qaida and instability in Afghanistan and criticized the deal then-U.S. President Donald Trump signed with the Taliban in February 2020 that limited direct military action against the insurgents.