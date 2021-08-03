UN Security Council condemns attacks on Afghan civilians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council condemned deliberate attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and all instances of terrorism “in the strongest terms” on Tuesday, while declaring its opposition to restoration of rule by the Taliban.
In a press statement agreed by all 15 members, the U.N.’s most powerful body called on the Afghan government and the Taliban “to engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress towards a political settlement and a ceasefire.”