UN envoy: Key military commander backs bid to unify Libya

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the United Nations mission in Libya said Thursday the main military commander from the divided country’s east has given his backing to an ongoing U.N. effort to choose an interim government before an election can be held this year.
Stephanie Williams, the U.N. secretary-general's deputy special representative for political affairs in Libya, expressed hope that a 5-day meeting near Geneva this week would culminate Friday with the selection of an interim prime minister and a three-person Presidency Council.