UN envoy asks Council demand Taliban halt attacks on cities EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press Aug. 6, 2021 Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 3:57 p.m.
1 of15 Internally displaced Afghans who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, are seen at a camp in Daman district of Kandahar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Sidiqullah Khan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Afghan security personnel patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city following fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Herat province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Hamed Sarfarazi/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Internally displaced Afghans who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, are seen at a camp in Daman district of Kandahar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Sidiqullah Khan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Private militia loyal to Ismail Khan, the former Mujahideen commander, patrols after security forces took back control of parts of Herat city following fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Herat province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Hamed Sarfarazi/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Internally displaced Afghans who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, are seen at a camp in Daman district of Kandahar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Sidiqullah Khan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Private militia loyal to Ismail Khan, the former Mujahideen commander patrols after security forces took back control of parts of Herat city following fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Herat province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Hamed Sarfarazi/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Internally displaced Afghans who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, are seen at a camp in Daman district of Kandahar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Sidiqullah Khan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Internally displaced Afghans who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, are seen at a camp in Daman district of Kandahar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Sidiqullah Khan/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Kandahar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Sidiqullah Khan/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Kandahar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Sidiqullah Khan/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Afghanistan urged the Security Council on Friday to demand that the Taliban immediately stop attacking cities in their offensive to take more territory as American and NATO troops pull out of the country.
Deborah Lyons also called on the international community to urge both sides to stop fighting and negotiate to prevent a “catastrophe” in war-torn Afghanistan. The latest Taliban surge, she warned, is reminiscent of attacks on large urban centers in Syria’s war and the Bosnian war in the 1990s that devastated Sarajevo.
Written By
EDITH M. LEDERER