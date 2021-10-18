UN investigator: Gender equality in free speech is far off

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An independent U.N. investigator warned Monday that despite the Nobel Peace Prize to courageous Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, “gender equality in freedom of expression remains a distant goal.”
Irene Khan, the special investigator on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression, said that “women’s voices are being suppressed by laws, policies of the state as well as social customs, traditions, interpretation of religion and growing fundamentalism around the world that has actually spurred also the growth of misogyny and sexism.”