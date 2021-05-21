UN launches hotlines after sex abuse allegations in Congo

BENI, Congo (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian agency urged heavy punishments Friday for aid workers and others who committed sex abuses during the Ebola epidemic in eastern Congo, saying it has launched a hotline to receive complaints from victims.
Diego Zorrilla, deputy coordinator in Congo of the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, made the announcement in the town of Beni, where dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct have been made by local women following the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak.