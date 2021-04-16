UNHCR appeals to Italy not to impede migrants rescue boats April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 6:57 a.m.
MILAN (AP) — The head of the U.N. refugee agency on Friday said he has urged Italy not to unnecessarily impede NGOs that operate migrant rescue ships in the central Mediterranean, as warmer weather is expected to bring the usual seasonal uptick in the departure of smugglers’ boats from Libya.
Charity boats “fill an important void” in the absence of collective EU efforts, Filippo Grandi told reporters, a day after meeting with Italian Premier Mario Draghi and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. He meets Friday with Pope Francis.