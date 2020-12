LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Tuesday will hold two virtual commencements on the same day for two different graduating classes.

UNLV has scheduled a 10 a.m. commencement for more than 3,000 graduates in the Spring Class of 2020 and a 4 p.m. commencement for the 2,200 members of Winter Class of 2020.