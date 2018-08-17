UNM regents to vote again on contested athletic cuts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Regents at New Mexico's flagship university are scheduled to consider for a second time a proposal to shore up the finances of its troubled athletics department by eliminating some sports.

Their first vote in July to cut men's soccer and other teams at the University of New Mexico sparked public outcry and came under fire after the state attorney general and others accused the board of violating open meeting laws.

Regents will gather on campus Friday for a special meeting. Time has been set aside for public comment and the teams' supporters are expected to fill the meeting.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller was among those rallying Thursday in hopes that regents reconsider their decision to cut soccer along with men's and women's skiing and beach volleyball. The school's plan also called for significant roster reductions within other programs.