UNR may file ADA suit over football stadium renovation

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lawyers for the University of Nevada, Reno are asking the state's board of regents to authorize a lawsuit against architects they blame for a botched renovation project that left the school's football stadium in violation of the Americans with Disability Act.

The university says in a formal request scheduled to be considered by the board on Friday that it will cost $3.8 million to redesign and repair a series of deficiencies, including wheel chair landing decks where disabled fans' views are obstructed.

The Reno Gazette Journal first reported on its web site this week the university wants to sue for breach of contract.

UNR lawyers say they asked WorthGroup Architects to pay for the costs of fixing the mistakes last month but they refused.

The company hasn't responded to requests for comment.