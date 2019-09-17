US Army identifies Green Beret killed in Afghanistan

This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin, 40, from Greenbrier, Tenn. Griffin was killed in action Sept. 16, 2019, by small arms fire when his unit was engaged in combat operations in Wardak Province, Afghanistan. (U.S. Army via AP) less This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin, 40, from Greenbrier, Tenn. Griffin was killed in action Sept. 16, 2019, by small arms fire when his unit was engaged in combat ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US Army identifies Green Beret killed in Afghanistan 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army has identified a 41-year-old Green Beret who was killed by small arms fire in Afghanistan.

U.S. Army Special Operations Command spokesman Loren Bymer said in a statement that Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin died Monday. He was from Greenbrier, Tennessee.

Bymer said that Griffin was engaged in combat operations in Afghanistan's Wardak Province when he was killed.

Col. Owen G. Ray, commander, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), said that Griffin was a "warrior" as well as a "respected and loved Special Forces Soldier."

Griffin joined the Army in 2004 and was on his fourth combat deployment when he died. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.