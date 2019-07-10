US-Canada train tunnel cleared, rails fixed after derailment

A freight train that derailed in an international tunnel connecting Michigan and Canada, sits on the track, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Port Huron, Mich. City Manager James Freed says the Friday morning wreck involved about 30 to 40 of the train's cars and caused "significant damage" to the track in Port Huron. Freed says thousands of train cars pass through the tunnel daily. He says trains are being rerouted to a crossing in Detroit. (Brian Wells//The Times Herald via AP) less A freight train that derailed in an international tunnel connecting Michigan and Canada, sits on the track, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Port Huron, Mich. City Manager James Freed says the Friday morning wreck ... more Photo: Brian Wells, AP Photo: Brian Wells, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US-Canada train tunnel cleared, rails fixed after derailment 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — An international train tunnel connecting Michigan's Port Huron to Sarnia, Ontario, has been cleared and repaired following a multi-car train derailment that spilled sulfuric acid and damaged the tracks.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports the final train car was removed from the tunnel northeast of Detroit last week and remaining liquids were pumped out. About 40 freight cars left the tracks early on June 28 in the tunnel beneath the St. Clair River. No one was injured.

Canadian National Railway says crews laid new track for the entire tunnel and the first train has passed through since the derailment. CN says the spilled sulfuric acid was removed or neutralized, and there's no anticipated environmental harm or public safety threats.

Safety officials in the U.S. and Canada are investigating.

___

Information from: Times Herald, http://www.thetimesherald.com