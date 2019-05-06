US Elections Subcommittee examines voting issues in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee is in Florida gathering information about potential voter suppression that will be presented to Congress.

The committee met Monday in Fort Lauderdale, one of several stops across the country.

Former gubernatorial Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum testified along with several other groups including Mi Familia and the Family Action Movement, which serve Hispanics and Haitians.

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield said the committee is trying to lay the legislative base for updating Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act. He also expressed concern over the state legislature's recent move to require convicted felons who have served their sentence to pay all fines before they can vote, calling it a poll tax.

Gillum and others complained of votes being discounted due to arbitrary signature mismatches, lack of help for non-English speakers and disparate training for poll workers.