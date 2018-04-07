US Postal Service says dog bite reports are down in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service says mail carriers in Colorado experienced fewer attacks by dogs in 2017 than the year before.

The Postal Service released its annual report on dog bites this week.

In Colorado, 132 postal employees reported being attacked by dogs last year. The Postal Service says that is 24 fewer reports than in Colorado in 2016.

Nationwide, the Postal Service reported 6,244 dog attacks for 2017. That number is also down by more than 500 from 2016.

Officials attribute the drop to new technology, which lets customers scheduling package pickups indicate whether dogs will be at the address.

The U.S. Postal Service asks people to move their dogs to another room before opening the door for a postal carrier delivering a package or certified letter.