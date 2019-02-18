US Rep. Larson seeks public input about Republican tax law

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. John Larson is hosting a public forum to talk with residents about the effects of the Republican-written tax law.

The Connecticut Democrat says as average tax refunds fall, he wants to hear from constituents. The forum is planned for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the Lincoln Center in Manchester, Connecticut.

IRS data released Thursday showed the average tax refund and the total amount of refunds issued declined for the second straight week. The average refund in the second week of the filing season ending Feb. 8 was $1,949, down 8.7 percent from $2,135 a year earlier.

Total refunds to date are down 23 percent to $22.2 billion, from $28.9 billion last year.

Most taxpayers received a tax cut under the law but some may have had too little withheld.