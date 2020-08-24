US Senate hopefuls in New Mexico feuding over debate lineup

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján and Republican Mark Ronchetti's campaigns are feuding over the number of TV debates in the race for the U.S. Senate, agreeing to two so far.

The campaigns recently announced the candidates will take part in a debate sponsored by KOAT-TV and the Albuquerque Journal. Ronchetti's campaign said Monday he will join Luján and participate in another hosted by PBS-affiliate KNME-TV.

But Ronchetti has accepted offers for other debates sponsored by Albuquerque-area outlets KOB-TV and KRQE-TV — something Luján has shunned so far.

Ronchetti is a former meteorologist for KRQE-TV.

Ronchetti immediately accused Luján of “hiding” from voters by not accepting offers from the other outlets.

“I want the voters of New Mexico to hear what I stand for. Ben Ray thinks he is entitled to this Senate seat and doesn’t want to explain a voting record that is out of touch with New Mexico,” Ronchetti said in a statement.

Luján's campaign downplayed the other networks and said the KNME-TV debate will reach more voters statewide.

“In order to maximize the potential that all New Mexicans could tune into the debates, our campaign chose to participate in a statewide debate on free, public broadcasting and in another where a local affiliate partnered with the Albuquerque Journal, the state’s largest newspaper,” said Luján’s campaign manager, Travis Brimm.

Ronchetti had originally called KNME-TV a “liberal front-group.” The station is non-partisan and its weekly “New Mexico in Focus” shows regularly host Republican guests. Both are seeking to replace Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, who is retiring.

Recent Senate races in the state have seen multiple television debates.

University of New Mexico political science professor Lonna Atkeson said it’s “ridiculous” that voters may have limited chances to compare candidates outside of television and social media ads. Voters could use more debates since the pandemic has halted traditional rallies and meet-and-greet events. she said.

“Ben should take part in the KOB and KRQE debates. They have big viewerships,” Atkeson said.

Atkeson said Luján's position on debates could backfire since he rarely had to face scrutiny in his U.S. House races.