US, Turkey remain divided over purchase of Russia's S-400s

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Top U.S. and Turkish diplomats failed on Wednesday to overcome sharp differences over Turkey’s purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system, which Washington sees as a security threat.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Turkish journalists, following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, that Turkey would not step back from its decision to operate the Russian S-400s. The meeting, held on the sidelines of a NATO gathering, was their first since President Joe Biden’s administration took office in January.