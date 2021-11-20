US defense chief to vow to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — America's top defense official will vow Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran's tattered atomic deal with world powers.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's coming comments in Bahrain at the annual Manama Dialogue appeared aimed at reassuring America's Gulf Arab allies as the Biden administration tries to revive the nuclear deal, which limited Iran's enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.