US envoy Kerry due to talk on climate with Chinese officials Sep. 1, 2021 Updated: Sep. 1, 2021 2:46 a.m.
Residents pass by a government propaganda with the words "Our Carbon Zero Agreement" on a street of in Beijing, China on Aug. 30, 2021. Chinese and U.S. officials plan to talk this week about reducing pollution by the world's two largest economies, an area of potential cooperation between two governments whose relations are strained on other issues.
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, meets Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at Suga's official residence in Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kerry met with Japan's top diplomat to push efforts to fight climate change ahead of a United Nations conference in November.
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, second from left, speaks during a meeting with Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at the latter's office in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kerry was in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese and U.S. officials plan to talk this week about reducing pollution by the world's two largest economies — an area of potential cooperation between two governments whose relations are strained on other issues.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is scheduled for meetings with counterparts from the Chinese government beginning Wednesday.