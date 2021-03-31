US expresses concern about rising Russian-Ukrainian tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday expressed concern about what it called escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russian-backed separatists since 2014.
John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. government was aware of reports from the Ukrainian military of Russian troop movements on the border, and he noted that the top U.S. military officer, Gen. Mark Milley, had made phone calls Wednesday to his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.