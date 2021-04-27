US farmers finally see better outlook after 2 odd years SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 12:37 p.m.
1 of8 CORRECTS YEARS OF FARMINGTO 43 YEARS INSTEAD OF 45 - Morey Hill speaks about his farming operation, Friday, April 16, 2021, near Madrid, Iowa. In 43 years of farming, Morey Hill had seen crop-destroying weather, rock-bottom prices, trade fights and surges in government aid, but not until last year had he endured it all in one season. Now, as Hill and other farmers begin planting the nation’s dominant crops of corn and soybeans, they’re dealing with another shift — the strongest prices in years and a chance to put much of the recent stomach-churning uncertainty behind them. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID, Iowa (AP) — In 43 years of farming, Morey Hill had seen crop-destroying weather, rock-bottom prices, trade fights and surges in government aid, but not until last year had he endured it all in one season.
Now, as Hill and other farmers begin planting the nation’s dominant crops of corn and soybeans, they’re dealing with another shift — the strongest prices in years and a chance to put much of the recent stomach-churning uncertainty behind them. The return to something more akin to normal will be a welcome change from the last two seasons that likely will be remembered as among the most unusual in U.S. agricultural history.
