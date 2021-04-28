US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery MICHAEL BALSAMO and RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press April 28, 2021 Updated: April 28, 2021 5:59 p.m.
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Wanda Cooper-Jones kneels before the grave of her son, Ahmaud Arbery, at the New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Ga., to mark the one year anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery's death in Brunswick, Ga. The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the death of Arbery, who was killed while out for a run.
FILE - Wanda Cooper-Jones holds a candle for her son, Ahmaud Arbery, accompanied by her brother, Imus Holmes. at the New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, marking the one year anniversary of Arbery's death in Brunswick, Ga. Georgia lawmakers voted Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to repeal Georgia's citizen's arrest law after the law was raised as a defense for the men accused of shooting Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick, Georgia in February 2020.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department brought federal hate crimes charges Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, charging a father and son who armed themselves, chased and fatally shot the 25-year-old Black man after spotting him running in their Georgia neighborhood.
Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, were charged along with a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
