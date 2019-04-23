US judge will consider Nevada's new bid to block plutonium

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge in Reno has agreed to expedite consideration of Nevada's latest bid for an emergency order to block any shipments of weapons-grade plutonium to the state.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco also has agreed to hear oral arguments in August on Nevada's appeal challenging the Reno judge's earlier refusal to prohibit any more shipments of the highly radioactive material from South Carolina.

The U.S. Energy Department asked Judge Miranda Du earlier this month to dismiss Nevada's lawsuit because the shipment already has occurred, arguing that the case is now moot.

Du issued an order late Monday refusing to dismiss the case and putting those proceedings on hold until the appellate court rules.

She ordered DOE to respond to Nevada's latest emergency motion by Thursday and Nevada's lawyers to reply by noon Monday.