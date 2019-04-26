US man claims self-defense in Anguilla hotel worker killing

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A spokeswoman for a U.S. financial adviser charged with killing a hotel worker while on vacation in Anguilla said he acted in self-defense and accused the victim of attacking him.

Kelcey Kintner released a statement Thursday alleging the worker showed up at Scott Hapgood's room unannounced, saying he was there to fix a broken sink. The statement alleges the worker was armed and demanded money before attacking the family.

A spokesman for Anguilla police did not return a message for comment. Relatives of the victim could not be reached for comment.

Hapgood returned to Connecticut after he was released on $74,000 bond. He faces an Aug. 22 hearing in Anguilla.

The case has sparked racial tensions on an island that caters to wealthy tourists.