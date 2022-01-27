US response on Ukraine offers little optimism, Russia says VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 6:41 a.m.
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, a Russian tanks roll during a military exercising at a training ground in Rostov region, Russia.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party speaks to the media in the Gorky residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The statement from Dmitry Medvedev, who is deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, comes amid tensions over the concentration of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine that fueled Western fears of an invasion.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses as he speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Washington.
In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, a Russian tanks roll during a military exercising at a training ground in Rostov region, Russia.
In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's frigate Admiral Essen prepares to sail off for an exercise in the Black Sea. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion.
In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. Russia has launched a series of drills amid the tensions over Ukraine and deployed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian territory that fueled Western fears of an invasion.
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the Pogonovo training area just south of the city of Voronezh, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Russia warned Wednesday it would quickly take "retaliatory measures" if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands over NATO and Ukraine, raising pressure on the West amid concerns that Moscow is planning to invade its neighbor.
Ukrainian servicemen walk to their position at the frontline with with Russia-backed separatists outside Verkhnotoretske village in Yasynuvata district of Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Dec. 27, 2021. Soldiers and civilians in eastern Ukraine are waiting with helpless anticipation to see if war comes. They understand that the decision will be made by people who know little about the lives of those on the eastern front lines.
A serviceman stands holding his machine-gun in a trench on the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants at frontline with Ukrainian government forces in Slavyanoserbsk, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Jan. 25, 2022. Soldiers and civilians in eastern Ukraine are waiting with helpless anticipation to see if war comes. They understand that the decision will be made by people who know little about the lives of those on the eastern front lines.
14 of14
MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. rejection of Russia’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine leaves little ground for optimism, the Kremlin spokesman said Thursday, while adding that dialogue was still possible.
Tensions have soared in recent weeks, as the United States and its NATO allies expressed fear that a buildup of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signaled Moscow planned to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. Russia denies having any such designs — and has laid out a series of demands it says will improve security in Europe.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV