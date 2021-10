CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A soldier in the U.S. Army is back in South Carolina from a post in Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says 24-year-old Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott was indicted last week on two counts of murder. Dorsey said military police in Germany took Scott into custody and he was flown back to the United States this past weekend, WCSC-TV reported.