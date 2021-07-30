US star Manuel returns to pool for 50 free after long layoff PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 8:39 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — After an Olympics with plenty of free time, Simone Manuel finally got back to racing Friday night.
Manuel competed for the first time since anchoring the United States to a relay bronze medal, shaking off a five-day layoff to post the 11th-fastest time in the preliminaries of the 50-meter freestyle at 24.65 seconds.