USAF pilot who went missing during Vietnam War accounted for

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A U.S. Air Force pilot from Rhode Island who went missing during a mission over North Vietnam in 1965 has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that Col. Frederic Mellor was accounted for last month after the government of Vietnam returned his remains.

Mellor, of Cranston, was flying the lead RF-101C aircraft on a mission to conduct photo and visual reconnaissance of a suspected surface to-air missile site on Aug. 13. 1965 when he was shot down.

According to the Pentagon, Mellor survived his ejection and attempted to evade the enemy. Initial radio contact was established, but then lost, and despite a two-day search, neither Mellor nor his aircraft were found. He was 30 years old.

Burial and memorial services will be announced in the future.