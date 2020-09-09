USDA announces funds for West Virginia rural energy projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced more than $760,000 in funding for 22 rural energy projects in West Virginia, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said.

The funds will help businesses with projects including installing solar panels, energy efficient heating and cooling systems, and water recycling equipment, Manchin’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

Funding includes $250,000 for the West Virginia Potato Chip Company in Parkersburg, $80,665 for Innovation Properties in Fairmont, $48,606 for Whiteman Bowling Center in Weirton and $24,962 for Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown.

“Investing in rural energy projects is essential to boosting West Virginia’s economy while supporting small businesses across the state with innovative technology," said Manchin, a Democrat.