USDA to open offices to help farmers with loans and taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials say 90 offices will be open in Kansas for three days to process loans and tax information for farmers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that the offices will be open Thursday, Friday and Tuesday. The offices will be closed Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The opening is part of a national recall of 2,500 Farm Service Agency employees in response to the federal government partial shutdown.

The USDA says the staff will help agriculture producers with existing farm loans and to ensure the agency provides 1099 tax documents to borrowers by the Internal Revenue Service's deadline.

Some services won't be available, including paperwork for new loans or for new applications for the Market Facilitation Program.