USL could bring soccer club to Buffalo, NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The United Soccer League has reached an agreement that could bring a Division Two soccer franchise to Buffalo, New York in 2023.

The league says the move is dependent on the construction of a soccer-specific stadium and completion of economic feasibility studies.

The co-owner of soccer club FC Buffalo, Nick Mendola, says the potential in a city that “loves soccer” is “through the roof.”

Connecticut real estate developer John McClutchy, who’s working with a local developer, said they have four sites in mind for the 10,000-seat stadium. All are in central Buffalo or close to downtown.

Mayor Byron Brown said the city his working with developers to help find a suitable location.