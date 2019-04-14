USPS seals dozens of collection boxes along marathon route

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is reminding customers in communities along the Boston Marathon route that dozens of collection boxes are being temporarily shut down for the race.

The postal service says in the interest of safety and security the blue boxes were sealed Friday and won't be reopened until Wednesday. The race is Monday.

The affected boxes are located in Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, Brookline and Boston. Other collection boxes in those communities that aren't along the runners' route will remain available to postal customers.

In addition, the collection box on Boylston Street in Boston near the finish line will be removed. It will be returned to service when the grandstands are taken down.