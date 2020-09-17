UT Martin chancellor in quarantine after 'close contact'

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — The chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Martin, is in quarantine after having close contact with a person who has an active COVID-19 case, according to a brief announcement from the school on Thursday.

The announcement offered no details other than to say that Chancellor Keith Carver is showing no symptoms and plans to keep all of his appointments while working from home.

Carver took over as chancellor in 2017. He has worked with the UT System for 22 years and served as executive assistant to the UT president before taking the post at UT Martin, according to a biography on the UT Martin website.

Overall, the school had two active COVID-19 cases among faculty and staff and 32 among students as of midday Thursday, according to a count on the school website.

Tennessee recorded 1,053 new cases on Thursday and 13 new deaths, bringing the death toll in the state to 2,164.