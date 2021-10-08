Skip to main content
UVA Medical Center putting $30M into merit raises, pay hikes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia Medical Center is putting more than $30 million into merit raises and pay increases in the next fiscal year to reward and retain current workers and improve recruitment of new employees, according to an official.

The medical center is making the effort as worker shortages affect hospitals and medical facilities nationwide and burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic leads many to leave their professions, The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reported.

Wendy Horton, UVa Medical Center’s chief executive officer, said improving pay is both a reward and an incentive for current workers to stay on the payroll and will help bring in others to fill open positions. Horton said the $30 million will help put UVa in a more competitive position within the marketplace.

Employees throughout the medical center will receive a merit increase this year, Horton said. About 40% of employees will get an additional increase to meet the market for their jobs and specialties. The pay is already built into next year’s budget, Horton said, adding that officials will review market information early in 2022 to see what changes need to be made.