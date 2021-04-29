UW-Madison invites 2020 graduates back to campus celebration

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced Thursday they're inviting 2020 graduates back to campus this fall to celebrate their achievements after COVID-19 restrictions prevented in-person graduation ceremonies.

The university is planning a host of activities on the weekend of Sept. 17, including a celebration at Camp Randall Stadium with guest speakers, music and photo opportunities. The event will not be a graduation. Students who graduated in the spring, summer and fall of 2020 already have their degrees.