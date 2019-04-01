UW regents to vote on new salary range for system president

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System regents are getting ready to increase the salary range for the system president position.

System officials are proposing setting the minimum salary at $489,334 and the maximum salary at $734,000. The current minimum salary is $399,000 and the maximum is $598,500.

The new range would go into effect July 1.

Regent policies call for adjusting executive salary ranges for each upcoming biennium. The range is based on salary ranges in place at peer institutions, including the University of California, State University of New York, the University of North Carolina System and the University of Texas System, among others.

The regents' finance committee is expected to vote on the new salary range on Thursday. The full board is expected to take it up Friday.