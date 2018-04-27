Uber says it will suspend service at T.F. Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The ride-sharing platform Uber says it will stop picking up passengers at T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island due to disputes with airport officials over fees.

Uber says it will suspend pickups at the Warwick airport next week, saying they had tried to work with the airport to come to an agreement for nearly a year to no avail. WJAR-TV reports a spokesman for the airport says "we will not be bullied by Uber," alleging the ride-sharing service was attempting to pressure them into lowering fees.

According to Uber, T.F. Green's ride-sharing fee is $6 per ride, while taxis only pay $1.50 to pick up passengers at the terminal.