Uighurs stage protest outside Chinese Embassy in Turkey Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 10:49 a.m.
1 of4 Uighur protesters hold photographs of relatives they say they have not heard from in years, near the Chinese Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Dozens of Uighurs have assembled near the Chinese Embassy in Turkey on Tuesday, demanding information about family members they fear are being kept in detention camps in China. The banner reads: " China's cruel torture and genocide in East Turkestan. " Burhan Ozbilici/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Uighur protester Shemsiye Ali holds photographs of relatives she says they have not heard from in years near the Chinese Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Dozens of Uighurs have assembled near the Chinese Embassy in Turkey on Tuesday, demanding information about family members they fear are being kept in detention camps in China. The banner reads: " China, free my family." Burhan Ozbilici/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Uighur protesters holding photographs of relatives they say they have not heard from in years, pose for the media near the Chinese Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Dozens of Uighurs have assembled near the Chinese Embassy in Turkey on Tuesday, demanding information about family members they fear are being kept in detention camps in China. The posters read: " Where is my family; China, free my family." Burhan Ozbilici/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Security members surround Uighur protesters holding photographs of relatives they say they have not heard from in years, near the Chinese Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Dozens of Uighurs have assembled near the Chinese Embassy in Turkey on Tuesday, demanding information about family members they fear are being kept in detention camps in China. Burhan Ozbilici/AP Show More Show Less
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Dozens of Uighurs assembled near the Chinese Embassy in Turkey on Tuesday, demanding information about family members they fear are being kept in detention camps in China.
The protesters held photographs of relatives they say they have not heard from in months. More than a million Uighurs and other largely Muslim minorities have been swept into prisons and detention camps in China, in what China calls an anti-terrorism measure.