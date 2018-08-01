Ultralight plane crashes, hits home's carport in Coteau

COTEAU, La. (AP) — An ultralight aircraft crashed into a home's carport in Coteau, injuring the pilot.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office tells The Daily Iberian it happened Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff's spokesman, Maj. Wendall Raborn, says the ultralight experimental aircraft went down about 6 p.m. Shortly after takeoff, he says, the plane apparently experienced engine problems and struck the carport of a home.

Raborn says the pilot was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries was not released.

No one else was hurt.

