Unaccompanied children from border arrive in Pennsylvania April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 2:52 p.m.
1 of6 Vehicles are parked outside the Pennsylvania International Academy dorms, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Summit Township, Pa., which is housing a group of migrant children, about 146 girls ages 7-12, who were detained at the U.S.-Mexico border. The girls were flown to Erie International Airport, then transported to the facility to receive temporary shelter. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP) Greg Wohlford/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Erie resident Joe Giannamore, left, talks with Federal Protective Service police, with the Department of Homeland Security, at the Pennsylvania International Academy dorms, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Summit Township, Pa. After seeing news coverage of the pending arrival of approximately 150 refugee children from the U.S.-Mexico border, Giannamore said he rode about 50 minutes from his home near West 10th and Cascade streets to possibly witness the event. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP) Greg Wohlford/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Erie Benedictine Sister Pat Lupo, left, with other volunteers, carries packages of basic care items for the first group of migrant children, about 146 girls, at the Pennsylvania International Academy dorms, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Summit Township, Pa. Most of the items appeared to be clothing for the children, ages 7-12, arriving from the U.S-Mexico border. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP) Greg Wohlford/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Three buses arrive at the Pennsylvania International Academy dorms Tuesday night, April 13, 2021, in Summit Township, Pa., carrying the a group of migrant children, 146 girls ages 7-12, detained at the U.S.-Mexico border. The girls were flown to Erie International Airport then transported to the facility to receive temporary shelter. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP) Greg Wohlford/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — About 150 unaccompanied children found at the southern border of the U.S. have arrived in northwestern Pennsylvania and will be housed at a dormitory at the Pennsylvania International Academy.
The children landed Tuesday night at Erie International Airport and were screened by a physician, dentist and nurse, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.