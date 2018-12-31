Unanimous jury verdict requirement among new Louisiana laws

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two dozen new Louisiana laws are taking effect as the new year begins.

Among the provisions that start Tuesday, convictions of serious felony crimes will require unanimous jury verdicts. "Granny cams" could show up in nursing home rooms for family members to monitor their loved ones. And government agencies must have anti-sexual harassment policies.

Boat registration fees are growing by $9. The student identification cards issued by Louisiana's public four-year universities must contain the information needed to be a valid voter ID card. And breast cancer screening mandates for health insurance companies are changing.

Lawmakers approved most of the provisions during their 2018 regular legislative session. The unanimous jury law won voter support in the November election after lawmakers placed the constitutional change on the ballot.