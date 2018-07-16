Understanding the emoji of solidarity

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

Sashank Santhanam, University of North Carolina – Charlotte and Samira Shaikh, University of North Carolina – Charlotte

(THE CONVERSATION) When disaster or tragedy strikes, people far away are touched and want to help – but really can’t do much. Often the first thing distant observers do is take to social media to send their thoughts, prayers, support and good wishes for survivors, rescue workers and others affected. And a lot of times, those online posts involve emoji – as well as hashtags in the poster’s own language, and other languages.

First created in the late 1990s, emoji became prominent worldwide in 2015 when the Oxford Dictionaries named the “face with tears of joy” emoji