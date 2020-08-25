Unemployed in Massachusetts getting $300 weekly boost

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents receiving unempoloyment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic are getting a temporary boost of $300 per week, state officials say.

The announcement Monday follows approval Friday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency of Gov. Charlie Baker’s application for money to cover three weeks of enhanced checks.

The money is coming from President Donald Trump's order to FEMA to distribute up to $44 billion to states after Congress failed to extend a program that had provided $600 a week in extra jobless benefits under pandemic stimulus legislation passed in March. That ended in July.

Baker previously said he didn’t like Trump’s approach to providing more aid.

“But if this program is there and it turns out to be the only thing that’s there, I don’t think Massachusetts should pass on that,” he said.

__

CAUTIOUS REOPENING FOR COLLEGES

State officials are in regular contact with local colleges and universities to talk about the return of students in the fall, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

Baker said officials only expect about half the number of college students who normally migrate to the state to attend the fall semester in person given the ongoing efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

He also warned against large gatherings that can easily lead to outbreaks like the Biogen conference as a Boston hotel in February.

___

VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS

Massachusetts reported 12 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and nearly 350 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to about 8,730 and its confirmed caseload to more than 116,700.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was about 1.1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were more than 320 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, while more than 60 were in intensive care units.

The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,735 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.