'Unite the Right' rally's planners accused in civil trial DENISE LAVOIE, Associated Press Oct. 25, 2021 Updated: Oct. 25, 2021 10:54 a.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The violence at the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville shocked the nation, with people beaten to the ground, lighted torches thrown at counterdemonstrators and a self-proclaimed Hitler admirer ramming his car into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring dozens more.
The driver of that car is serving life in prison for murder and hate crimes. Now, more than four years later, a civil trial will determine whether the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who organized the demonstrations should be held accountable as well.