Universal brings 'Cats,' 'Hobbs & Shaw,' more to CinemaCon

Jennifer Hudson, a cast member in the upcoming film "Cats," based on the musical, performs the song "Memory" during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Universal Pictures is surprising audiences at CinemaCon again with a Jennifer Hudson performance of "Memory" from its upcoming big screen adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical "Cats." Hudson belted out the ballad Wednesday morning for an audience of exhibitors and movie theater owners in Las Vegas.

The Hollywood studio last year brought out Cher to perform "Fernando" as a promotion for the "Mamma Mia" sequel.

Universal Pictures previewed a diverse slate of films, from musicals like "Cats" to action pics like "Hobbs & Shaw," and even a romantic comedy called "Last Christmas" that's based on the George Michael song.

CinemaCon runs through Thursday.