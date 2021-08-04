Universal masking required until Sept. 30 for Fairfield schools

FAIRFIELD — Officials want all students back in person full time, however, some see the Delta variant posing a challenge to that goal.
“I’m sure that I am not alone in saying that all of us would like to get things back to normal, would like to lose the masks and would like to get back to the way things were, but unfortunately we’re just not there yet,” Sands Cleary, Fairfield’s health director, said at a meeting health and school officials held this week to discuss the impact of the Delta variant and what it means for sending students back to school.