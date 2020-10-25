University: Clayton State student shot in dorm by visitor

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — A Clayton State University student was shot in a dorm by a visitor to the campus, university officials said Sunday.

The school released few details about the shooting on Saturday morning, but said there was no ongoing threat to the campus in Morrow.

The shooter was among four people who visited Laker Hall, university spokeswoman Asia Hauter said. Laker Hall houses first-year students, according to the school's website.

The student who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. No one else was injured, and the assailants fled campus in a vehicle, Hauter said.

University police are working with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to arrest the suspect, she said.

She said she did not immediately have any additional information.