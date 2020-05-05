University of Hawaii plans in-person instruction in fall

HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii said Monday it plans to resume in-person instruction at its 10 campuses around the state during the fall 2020 semester.

To prevent the coronavirus from spreading, the university plans to reconfigure some classrooms, laboratories and study areas to allow people to stay at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart.

University of Hawaii President David Lassner told a news briefing that some classes would adopt a hybrid instruction format. Lectures would be given online, but then students would meet in person in smaller groups.

The university switched to online instruction midway through the spring 2020 semester as coronavirus numbers grew in Hawaii.

The school said it was also preparing for the possibility it may have to return to all-online courses at one or more of its campuses if there's a significant outbreak of COVID-19.